Vice president of European Parliament rejects charges of corruption

European Parliament Vice President Eva Kaili , through her lawyer, has pleaded not guilty to charges brought against her by Belgian authorities and that she was not involved in Qatar-Gate, Open TV reported.
Belgian authorities conducted several detentions and searches in Brussels on December 9 in connection with an investigation into suspected corruption in the European Parliament that is linked to the Qatar World Cup. The vice president of the European Parliament, Greek politician Eva Kaili and her partner were detained and the politician's residence was searched. Kaili was immediately expelled from the PASOK-KINAL (All Greek Socialist Movement - Movement for Change) party. The head of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, decided to immediately suspend all powers, duties and tasks delegated to Eva Kaili as Vice President of the European Parliament.
Kaili's lawyer in Greece, Michalis Dimitrakopoulos, said on the Open morning program that she pleads not guilty and has nothing to do with the charges.
Regarding reports that Kaili and her partner Francesco Giorgi founded a real estate company in the prestigious Kolonaki neighborhood of Athens about a month ago, Dimitrakopoulos said it was a private equity company that was created a month ago with corporate capital of 1,000 euros and was not yet operating.