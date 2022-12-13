Karabakh girls returning from Georgia dance competition with victory are stranded in Armenia’s Goris

The girls from Artsakh's (Nagorno-Karabakh) Asparez dance studio, who are coming back victorious from a dance competition in Georgia, cannot return home because the Azerbaijanis have closed off the Goris-Stepanakert motorway since Monday.

Director of the studio, Larri Avanesyan, told Armenian News-NEWS.am that there are seven minors in the group, and all of them were accommodated in Goris, Armenia with the help of Artsakh authorities.

"No one—neither Armenia’s government nor the authorities of Artsakh—can say anything clearly. We know that they gave time until the second half of the day to [re]open the road. But since we hear different opinions, I am trying to establish contact with the principals of the schools here, so that the children attend the classes, the education is not left incomplete," said Avanesyan.

According to the choreographer, Azerbaijan cannot scare the people of Artsakh with its such cheap provocations.

"This is not the first attempt to depopulate Artsakh Armenians, and it will not be the last either. Azerbaijanis do not change their ‘signature.’ Our way of struggle is to live there [in Artsakh] and continue our activities [there]," she said.

Also in the group is 15-year-old Maria, whose father is currently in the military service, and her grandmother has serious health problems and needs to be transferred to Armenia’s capital Yerevan urgently.

"My grandmother is in a serious condition and she needs an urgent operation, but it is constantly delayed due to the provocations of Azerbaijan. I really hope that the road will be [re]opened by the second half of the day and my grandmother's operation will be performed," Maria added.

A group of Azerbaijanis in civilian clothes have blocked the Stepanakert-Goris motorway since 10:30am Monday—and again for "environmental" reasons. And the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Artsakh had reported that 100 people were left stranded on the Lisagor-Shushi and Stepanakert-Shushi sections of the aforementioned motorway.