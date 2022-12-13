China sends 18 nuclear bombers to Taiwan's air defense zone

China has sent 18 strategic bombers carrying nuclear warheads to Taiwan's air defense zone, The Insider Paper reported referring to the Taiwanese Ministry of Defense.
The Taiwanese military informs that the Chinese long-range bombers H-6 were deployed in the air group of 21 aircraft. In the past 24 hours, the PRC Air Force has entered Taiwan's southwestern air defense identification zone, which, as Insider Paper points out, partially overlaps with China's air defense zone and covers part of the mainland.
The author of the piece notes that Taipei's announcement of the Chinese planes came days after Beijing imposed sanctions on Taiwanese imports to China. The ban affected food and alcohol from Taiwan.