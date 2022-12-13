News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
December 13
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
December 13
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Mongolia: 15 people arrested in coal theft case
Mongolia: 15 people arrested in coal theft case
Region:World News
Theme: Society, Incidents

A total of 22 investigations into coal theft are underway in Mongolia amid protests, with 15 people arrested and 10 detained, the deputy head of the country's Anti-Corruption Committee's investigation department said.

"A total of 22 investigations are underway. During the investigations, 47 searches of facilities have been conducted, 15 people have been arrested and 10 have been detained," News Press quoted him as saying.

He said law enforcement officers are taking statements from witnesses and suspects. The Anti-Corruption Committee set up a working group to expedite the investigation.

For 10 days, a demonstration of several thousand protesters has been taking place in front of the Government Palace in the Mongolian capital of Ulaanbaatar amid reports of a major coal theft. According to various Mongolian media reports, thefts range from $1.8 billion to $13 billion.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
NDTV: India's leading opposition party politician detained for calling for prime minister's assassination
The state government has asked the police to file a case against the politician...
 Greece freezes assets of EP vice-president over suspected corruption
The Greek authorities have frozen the assets of the Vice-President of the European Parliament...
 Several children fell through ice on England lake
The children fell through the ice while playing...
Largest flood in 50 years happened in Turkey
"In the Kumluja district of Antalya, the downpour and thunderstorm...
 Mongolian government to declassify part of coal case contracts
Dashzegwijn Amarbayasgalan, Mongolia's government affairs manager...
 Body found in canal of Ranchpar village
One combat unit of fire-rescue detachment of the Regional Rescue Department of the Armenian Ministry...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos