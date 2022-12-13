News
Tuesday
December 13
Karabakh FM calls on international community to curb Azerbaijan's genocidal policy
Karabakh FM calls on international community to curb Azerbaijan's genocidal policy
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Acting Foreign Minister of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) David Babayan has called on the international community to curb the genocidal policy of Azerbaijan.

At Tuesday’s press conference held in Armenia’s capital Yerevan, Babayan confirmed the information that the Artsakh delegation coming back from its visit to France could not return to Nagorno-Karabakh because Azerbaijan has blocked the Goris-Stepanakert motorway.

“We really couldn't return. We had to stop in [Armenia’s] Goris [city] and then return to Yerevan," said Babayan.

The acting FM noted, however, that Artsakh continues its fight.

"We shall all act with a united front. I call on all Armenians to unite [their] efforts. Also, I call on the international community to curb Azerbaijan's genocidal policy and do everything to [re]open the road," Babayan emphasized.

Azerbaijan has blocked Nagorno-Karabakh for more than a day now.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
