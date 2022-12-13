FM: Artsakh expects targeted assessments from EU, sanctions against Azerbaijan

Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) expects targeted assessments as well as sanctions against Azerbaijan from the European Union (EU). Acting Foreign Minister of Artsakh David Babayan told about this to a press conference Tuesday in Yerevan.

When asked what Artsakh expects from the EU, taking into account that the EU observation mission in Armenia will last until December 19 and will not be continued, the FM noted that Artsakh expects a proper targeted assessment from the EU.

"A humanitarian disaster, a genocidal policy is taking place [because of Azerbaijan]. We have already sent a number of official letters to various European organizations. We hope that specific steps will be taken and there will be targeted assessments and sanctions against Azerbaijan. Indifference is one of the most dangerous manifestations," Artsakh’s acting FM noted.

"The 29-hour total blockade of Artsakh [by Azerbaijan] is a fact. As for whether or not there will be larger-scale actions on the part of Azerbaijan, it depends to some extent on the respective reaction by the international community. If there is no reaction, if there is indifference, then it will lead to aggression," said Babayan.

According to him, in that case, Azerbaijan will continue its insolent behavior, and will resort to impermissible steps trying to starve an entire nation.