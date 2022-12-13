LitRes: Anti-utopia '1984' becomes most popular book among Russians

The library of electronic and audiobooks "LitRes" ranked the best-selling books in 2022 in Russia. Olga Primachenko's "Tender to Yourself" and George Orwell's novel-antiutopia "1984" became the absolute sales leaders. Rating of popular authors this year was headed by Boris Akunin, RBC reported with reference to the rating materials.
The top five in the number of sold copies of electronic and audio books:
1. Olga Primachenko's "Tender to Yourself." A book on how to appreciate and protect yourself" - more than 74 thousand (+83% compared to last year).
2. George Orwell, "1984" (+45% in sales). The book also leads in the fiction books category;
3. Edith Eva Eger's "The Choice: The freedom and inner strength of man" (+104%);
4. Tatiana Muzhitskaya, "Romance with yourself. How to balance the inner yang and yin and not be distracted by shit" (+67% for the year). It is also the leader in the audiobook category;
5. Fredrik Backman's "Anxious People."