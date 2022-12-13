New Zealand bans sale of tobacco to people born after 2009

New Zealand's parliament passed a law banning the sale of tobacco products to anyone born after Jan. 1, 2009, Radio RNZ reported Tuesday.
According to it, the law passed on third reading was another step toward the Aotearoa (New Zealand) government's goal of making the country smoke-free by 2025.
The new law reportedly reduces the allowed concentration of nicotine in tobacco products, cuts the number of tobacco retail outlets, in addition to the fact that those born after Jan. 1, 2009, will not be allowed to buy tobacco for life.
The number of outlets around the country that will sell tobacco will be cut tenfold from the current six thousand, radio quoted New Zealand Deputy Health Minister Aisha Werrall as saying. That is, by the end of next year there will be only 600 points of sale of tobacco products in the country, she explained.
According to the RNZ, only 8 percent of the adult population in New Zealand now smokes daily, half as many as 10 years ago.