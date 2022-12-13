News
Karabakh MFA: Azerbaijan does not return captives, refuses to talk about hostages
Karabakh MFA: Azerbaijan does not return captives, refuses to talk about hostages
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Azerbaijan does not return the captives and refuses to talk about the hostages. Acting Foreign Minister of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) David Babayan told this to a press conference Tuesday in Yerevan.

"How many captives have not been returned? How many hostages have not been returned? Azerbaijan is silent about that. Therefore, the international community should take stricter measures," said Babayan.

And answering the question whether Azerbaijan is trying to get concessions from Armenia by actions like blocking the Lachin Corridor, Babayan did not rule it out, but noted that this is a gross violation of international law.

"Armenian-Azerbaijani relations have no parallel relationship with Artsakh; they are on a different plane. Demanding concessions with such pressure is in itself a violation of international law. And such actions are a heinous violation of international humanitarian rights," added the Artsakh acting FM.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
