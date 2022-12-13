News
MEPs back Eva Kaili's dismissal over corruption scandal
MEPs back Eva Kaili's dismissal over corruption scandal
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Members of the European Parliament voted by an absolute majority on December 13 at a plenary session in France to fire EP Vice President Eva Kaili amid a major corruption scandal. The vote was broadcast on the European Parliament's website.

625 parliamentarians voted in favor of terminating the powers of Kaili, who is suspected of corruption and money laundering. Only one deputy opposed the decision, two abstained.

On December 11, it became known that the Vice-President of the European Parliament, Greek politician Eva Kaili and three other people were accused and arrested in a corruption case during the World Cup in Qatar. European Parliament President Roberta Metsola had previously stated that the EP would conduct an internal investigation following the arrest of Eva Kaili.
