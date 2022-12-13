News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
December 13
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
December 13
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Babayan: If international community does not act, it will become accomplice to Azerbaijan's genocidal plans
Babayan: If international community does not act, it will become accomplice to Azerbaijan's genocidal plans
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

If the international community does not take emergency measures, it can become an accomplice to Azerbaijan's genocidal plans against Nagorno-Karabakh, Acting Foreign Minister of Artsakh David Babayan said at a press conference in Yerevan.

Answering a question about Baku's plans, the Minister suggested looking at the map: "Artsakh is completely blockaded. There is not even air communication, because Azerbaijan threatens to shoot down civil planes. The only road to the outside world is a 5-kilometer corridor and a narrow road. Now the road is blocked as well. How and where to evacuate the population? If genocide occurs in Artsakh, it will be a terrible crime, and the international community will become an accomplice if it doesn't take action. The passivity and indifference of the international community."
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Babayan: Karabakh proposes to give Russia peacekeepers there a UN Security Council mandate
“Now, the peacekeepers do not have the authority to enforce to maintain peace,” the acting Karabakh FM said…
 FM: Artsakh expects targeted assessments from EU, sanctions against Azerbaijan
"A humanitarian disaster, a genocidal policy is taking place,” David Babayan told reporters…
 Karabakh girls returning from Georgia dance competition with victory are stranded in Armenia’s Goris
Because the Azerbaijanis have closed off the Goris-Stepanakert motorway since Monday
 Karabakh FM calls on international community to curb Azerbaijan's genocidal policy
Babayan confirmed the information that the Artsakh delegation coming back from its visit to France could not return to Nagorno-Karabakh because Azerbaijan has blocked the Goris-Stepanakert motorway…
 18 Artsakh children who came to Yerevan for Junior Eurovision cannot return home
The aforesaid Artsakh ministry had selected the children who won in various subject Olympiads to attend the Junior Eurovision Song Contest...
 Iranian analyst: Azerbaijan military provocations in Karabakh may intensify in next few days
According to Ehsan Movahedian, Azerbaijan's closure of the Lachin Corridor aims to carry out genocide in Nagorno-Karabakh…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos