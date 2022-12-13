Babayan: If international community does not act, it will become accomplice to Azerbaijan's genocidal plans

If the international community does not take emergency measures, it can become an accomplice to Azerbaijan's genocidal plans against Nagorno-Karabakh, Acting Foreign Minister of Artsakh David Babayan said at a press conference in Yerevan.
Answering a question about Baku's plans, the Minister suggested looking at the map: "Artsakh is completely blockaded. There is not even air communication, because Azerbaijan threatens to shoot down civil planes. The only road to the outside world is a 5-kilometer corridor and a narrow road. Now the road is blocked as well. How and where to evacuate the population? If genocide occurs in Artsakh, it will be a terrible crime, and the international community will become an accomplice if it doesn't take action. The passivity and indifference of the international community."