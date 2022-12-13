Artsakh FM: We also have a lot of questions to Azerbaijan, for example, about use of phosphorus munitions

Stepanakert hopes that the international community will do everything to prevent the situation with the blockade of Artsakh from reaching a critical point, Acting Foreign Minister of Artsakh David Babayan said at a press conference in Yerevan.



"Obviously, it's not about environmental problems. Look who is involved in this "action" - employees of special services and military. But let's say there are problems. Is this what they do? We also have a lot of questions for them. You all know, about the phosphorus munitions used by Azerbaijan during the 44-day war. But if they want to discuss issues, there are many civilized ways. Is this the way to resolve issues? Violating children's rights?", said the Minister.



Asked about the possibility of negotiations, Babayan reminded that the peculiarity of Azerbaijan is that such actions without a decision of the highest level. "This crowd is carrying out an order. What do we have to negotiate with it? At the moment they are voicing slogans: Karabakh is ours, Armenians are occupiers, let's preserve the nature, in that spirit. They came to block but not to discuss, they are only an instrument," the Minister noted.



At the same time he admitted the existence of contacts through Russian peacekeepers. This is necessary in case of any emergencies or incidents.