Protest action in support of Karabakh held in downtown Yerevan
Protest action in support of Karabakh held in downtown Yerevan
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


A group of youth from Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) on Tuesday organized a protest action at Freedom Square in downtown Yerevan—and in defense of Artsakh.

The event brought together the residents of Armenia and those displaced from Artsakh.

The demonstrators said that they want to convey their protest to the foreign embassies in Armenia, urging them to stop the current blockade of Artsakh by Azerbaijan and to have the Lachin corridor reopened.

Subsequently, the participants of this protest marched from Freedom Square to the UN office in Armenia, where they handed two letters to the UN office staff. In the letters, they appeal to the international community, urging them to refrain from double standards, condemn Azerbaijan's anti-human behavior, and use mechanisms to prevent the Azerbaijani attempts of Armenian ethnic cleansing in Artsakh.

After that, the demonstrators headed to the embassies of Russia, France, and the US in Armenia.

Since Monday morning, a group of Azerbaijanis in civilian clothes have blocked—for "environmental" reasons—the Shushi-Karin Tak intersection area of the Stepanakert-Goris motorway connecting Artsakh to Armenia.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
