News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
December 13
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
December 13
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Artsakh Information Center: Mets Shen, Hin Shen, Yegtsahogh, Lisagor villages currently blocked by Azerbaijan
Artsakh Information Center: Mets Shen, Hin Shen, Yegtsahogh, Lisagor villages currently blocked by Azerbaijan
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

As a result of Azerbaijan’s closing off of the only road connecting Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) to Armenia, Mets Shen, Hin Shen, Yegtsahogh, and Lisagor villages of the Shushi Region are blocked at present. Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned about this from Artsakh Information Center.

"Lack of communication with [Artsakh capital] Stepanakert and other settlements of the [Artsakh] republic may cause a humanitarian crisis in those settlements. Due to the closure of the road, the supply of food—in particular, bread and flour—as well as of other essential goods to the given settlements is not carried out from Artsakh. The administration of the Shushi Region (...) maintains contact with the [aforesaid] communities, and all possible actions are taken to meet the urgent needs of these communities," the Artsakh Information Center added in its message.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Russia peacekeepers in Karabakh setting up modular checkpoints at Lachin Corridor
Respective photos have been posted on the internet…
 In Lachin Corridor Azerbaijani 'environmentalists' joined by special forces
Police special forces were sent "to protect the protesters and journalists from Russian peacekeepers"...
 Baku urgently summons foreign ambassadors to complain about Armenia
Azerbaijan hastily summoned foreign ambassadors to complain about Armenia...
 Protest action in support of Karabakh held in downtown Yerevan
They urged the foreign embassies in Armenia to stop the current blockade of Artsakh by Azerbaijan and to have the Lachin corridor reopened…
 Artsakh FM: We also have a lot of questions to Azerbaijan, for example, about use of phosphorus munitions
Stepanakert hopes that the international community will do everything to prevent the situation...
 Babayan: If international community does not act, it will become accomplice to Azerbaijan's genocidal plans
Artsakh is completely blockaded...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos