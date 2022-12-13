Germany to approve another €50 million in winter aid for Ukraine

Germany will approve another 50 million euros in winter aid for Ukraine in response to Russian attacks on its energy infrastructure, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said at a donor conference in Paris, Reuters reported.
The amount is on top of the 160 million euros already pledged by Berlin at a conference in Bucharest earlier this year.
Baerbock said Germany was working to deliver generators, blankets and heating fuel to Ukraine in time for Christmas. The president of Russia wants to break the people of Ukraine, and we will not let that happen, she said.