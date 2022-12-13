Baku urgently summons foreign ambassadors to complain about Armenia

Azerbaijan hastily summoned foreign ambassadors to complain about Armenia, in the genre of provocation and shifting the blame from bad to worse.
The assistant to the Azerbaijani president, head of the foreign policy department of the presidential administration Hikmet Hajiyev performed the vile and thankless task of bullshitting the ambassadors.
Azerbaijani media reports that at the hastily called meeting Hajiyev complained that "Armenia during the years of occupation destroyed cultural monuments in the territory of Azerbaijan, and illegally exploited Azerbaijani resources and damaged the environment."
In addition to noodles about the "caused damage," Hajiyev "added" information about the situation in the Lachin corridor.
Since the morning of December 12, the Azerbaijani military under the guise of civilians blocked the road of life - the only road connecting free Artsakh with Armenia. As a result of the actions of the Azerbaijani provocateurs the road is closed in both directions - it is impossible to leave from the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, including seriously ill people in need of treatment. It is impossible to deliver medicine and food to the Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh. More than a thousand people, including children, are stuck on the roads.