News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
December 13
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
December 13
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Baku urgently summons foreign ambassadors to complain about Armenia
Baku urgently summons foreign ambassadors to complain about Armenia
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Azerbaijan hastily summoned foreign ambassadors to complain about Armenia, in the genre of provocation and shifting the blame from bad to worse.

The assistant to the Azerbaijani president, head of the foreign policy department of the presidential administration Hikmet Hajiyev performed the vile and thankless task of bullshitting the ambassadors.

Azerbaijani media reports that at the hastily called meeting Hajiyev complained that "Armenia during the years of occupation destroyed cultural monuments in the territory of Azerbaijan, and illegally exploited Azerbaijani resources and damaged the environment."

In addition to noodles about the "caused damage," Hajiyev "added" information about the situation in the Lachin corridor.

Since the morning of December 12, the Azerbaijani military under the guise of civilians blocked the road of life - the only road connecting free Artsakh with Armenia. As a result of the actions of the Azerbaijani provocateurs the road is closed in both directions - it is impossible to leave from the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, including seriously ill people in need of treatment. It is impossible to deliver medicine and food to the Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh. More than a thousand people, including children, are stuck on the roads.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Russia peacekeepers in Karabakh setting up modular checkpoints at Lachin Corridor
Respective photos have been posted on the internet…
 In Lachin Corridor Azerbaijani 'environmentalists' joined by special forces
Police special forces were sent "to protect the protesters and journalists from Russian peacekeepers"...
 Artsakh Information Center: Mets Shen, Hin Shen, Yegtsahogh, Lisagor villages currently blocked by Azerbaijan
The administration of the Shushi Region maintains contact with these communities…
 Protest action in support of Karabakh held in downtown Yerevan
They urged the foreign embassies in Armenia to stop the current blockade of Artsakh by Azerbaijan and to have the Lachin corridor reopened…
 Artsakh FM: We also have a lot of questions to Azerbaijan, for example, about use of phosphorus munitions
Stepanakert hopes that the international community will do everything to prevent the situation...
 Babayan: If international community does not act, it will become accomplice to Azerbaijan's genocidal plans
Artsakh is completely blockaded...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos