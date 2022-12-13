Support for Trump's presidential bid in 2024 falls among Republicans

Support for Donald Trump's candidacy in the 2024 presidential election has gone downhill among Republicans, an exclusive USA TODAY/Suffolk University Poll shows.
By a 2:1 ratio, Republican Party and Republican-leaning voters want Trump's policies, but to have a different standard-bearer implement them. While 31% want the former president to run, 61% prefer some other Republican candidate who would continue the policies Trump is pursuing.
Two-thirds of Republicans and those inclined to vote Republican want Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to run for president. By double digits, 56% to 33%, they prefer DeSantis to Trump.
Republicans and independent conservatives increasingly want Trumpism without Trump, said David Paleologos, director of the Suffolk University Center for Policy Studies.
Some Republican strategists blame Trump and his influence for the Republican Party's failure to gain control of the Senate in November. The candidates he supported in Arizona, Georgia and Pennsylvania lost races that independent analysts say could have been won by more traditional candidates.