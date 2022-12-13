Mongolia: 15 people arrested in coal theft case

Germany to approve another €50 million in winter aid for Ukraine

Belgian Energy Minister: EU must start preparing for winter 2023

EU gas price cap agreement is on knife edge

MEPs back Eva Kaili's dismissal over corruption scandal

Mehriban Aliyeva's 'man' appointed as new deputy defense minister

Azerbaijan cuts off gas supply to Artsakh

Kosovo to apply for European Union membership this week

Support for Trump's presidential bid in 2024 falls among Republicans

Azerbaijan and NATO discuss partnership and hybrid threats

AFP: EU agrees on granting candidate status to Bosnia and Herzegovina

Russia peacekeepers in Karabakh setting up modular checkpoints at Lachin Corridor

In Lachin Corridor Azerbaijani 'environmentalists' joined by special forces

EU to allocate 800 generators and 30 million LED lamps to Kyiv to stabilize energy system

Azerbaijani, Turkish and Turkmen FMs meet in Avaza

Wizz Air launches flights between Yerevan, Milan

China sends 18 nuclear bombers to Taiwan's air defense zone

Baku urgently summons foreign ambassadors to complain about Armenia

New Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of Armenia appointed

Artsakh Information Center: Mets Shen, Hin Shen, Yegtsahogh, Lisagor villages currently blocked by Azerbaijan

Protest action in support of Karabakh held in downtown Yerevan

Britain imposes sanctions on Iranian businessmen and officials

Artsakh FM: We also have a lot of questions to Azerbaijan, for example, about use of phosphorus munitions

Babayan: If international community does not act, it will become accomplice to Azerbaijan's genocidal plans

Karabakh MFA: Azerbaijan does not return captives, refuses to talk about hostages

Red Cross provides one-off cash assistance to Armenia border communities affected by September hostilities

Babayan: Karabakh proposes to give Russia peacekeepers there a UN Security Council mandate

Vice president of European Parliament rejects charges of corruption

FM: Artsakh expects targeted assessments from EU, sanctions against Azerbaijan

Karabakh girls returning from Georgia dance competition with victory are stranded in Armenia’s Goris

Karabakh FM calls on international community to curb Azerbaijan's genocidal policy

Armenian foreign minister to leave for New York

Belarus launches surprise test of combat readiness

Armenia to get new loan of $171.1M from IMF

18 Artsakh children who came to Yerevan for Junior Eurovision cannot return home

Iranian analyst: Azerbaijan military provocations in Karabakh may intensify in next few days

Spanish companies to get millions for shortening work week

NDTV: India's leading opposition party politician detained for calling for prime minister's assassination

Armenia MFA: Azerbaijan violates its international obligation, Karabakh is facing humanitarian crisis threat

Venezuelan President Maduro announces full opening of borders with Colombia as of January 1

Armenia PM chairs Security Council urgent meeting

Refinancing rate raised by 0.25 percentage point

Azerbaijani ‘environmentalists’ clearly show death to Armenians, Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh

Czech Republic says EU ambassadors agreed package of aid to Ukraine worth €18 billion

Martine Vassal: Artsakh Armenian population is in great danger if international community does not react

World gold prices rising slightly

Ned Price: Washington has consistently focused on need to de-escalate Armenia-Azerbaijan tensions

Karabakh parliament: We call for urgent UN Security Council session to prevent Azerbaijan's genocidal policy

Russian Foreign Ministry: Idea of gas hub in Turkey will be realized

US sends first batch of energy equipment to Ukraine

Copper price rises moderately

Artsakh President convenes Security Council enlarged meeting

World oil prices going up

Newspaper: Armenia PM orders to remove large batch of heavy military equipment from Karabakh

Stepanakert-Goris motorway blocked by Azerbaijanis for 1 day already

Mercedes plans to build €1.3 billion plant to produce electric vans in Poland

Newspaper: Russia peacekeepers in Karabakh are waiting for command from above

Pakistan to receive multibillion-dollar financial support package from Saudi Arabia

Bangladeshi women build solar power plant to avoid carrying water in jugs along mountain trails

Gaza authorities discover over 60 Roman tombs

Japan and the Netherlands to join US in restricting chip technology to China

Artsakh President holds working consultation on current situation due to repeated Azerbaijan provocations

IMF: Global debt far exceeds pre-pandemic levels, despite sharp drop in 2021

Interior ministry: Only road connecting Karabakh to world is blocked for 13 hours already by Azerbaijanis

Experts: Turkey's impending invasion of northern Syria for 'political reasons'

Riyadh spends $1.4 billion to stimulate local military industry

Mongolia promises to toughen punishment for abuse of power

Peter Stano says EU has no presence in Karabakh, which would allow them to better understand situation

NSS of Artsakh: Azerbaijani special services try to spread panic by means of fake news

Dubai Airport wins international award

Valerie Boyer calls on international community to strongly condemn Azerbaijanis' actions in Artsakh

China and Saudi Arabia sign investment agreements worth about $50 billion

Erdogan announces discovery of new oil field

EU imposes new sanctions against Iran

G7 leaders confirm 'unwavering support' for Ukraine

Hungary and Romania to sign electricity agreement with Azerbaijan

President signs decree relieving Hambardzum Matevosyan of his post of Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia

EU wants to create new fund for energy investments in order to abandon Russian gas

Azerbaijani 'environmental activists' are going to continue their provocation

Saudi FM: If Iran obtains a functioning nuclear weapon, all bets will be off