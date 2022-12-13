Azerbaijani, Turkish and Turkmen FMs meet in Avaza

The meeting of Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers Jeyhun Bayramov, Turkey's Mevlut Cavusoglu and Turkmenistan's Rasit Meredow started in Avaza, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry reported on Twitter.
Earlier, Meredov and Cavusoglu had held a bilateral meeting in Avaza, Anadolu Agency reported.
During the meeting, the sides considered steps to further develop cooperation in the areas of transport, energy and defense industry.
Today, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will pay a two-day visit to Turkmenistan to participate in the first trilateral summit of Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan and Turkey in Avaza. The summit will discuss steps to further deepen cooperation between the three countries.