Russia peacekeepers in Karabakh setting up modular checkpoints at Lachin Corridor

The Russian peacekeepers in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) are setting up modular checkpoints at the Lachin Corridor
Photos attesting to this have been posted on the internet.
A group of Azerbaijanis in civilian clothes have blocked the Stepanakert-Goris motorway since 10:30am Monday—and again for "environmental" reasons. And the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Artsakh had reported that the people who were stranded on the Lisagor-Shushi and Stepanakert-Shushi sections of the aforesaid motorway had to spend the night in Goris, Armenia.
As a result of closing off this motorway, Mets Shen, Hin Shen, Yegtsahogh, and Lisagor villages of Artsakh’s Shushi Region are in fact blocked.