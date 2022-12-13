News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
December 13
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
December 13
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
In Lachin Corridor Azerbaijani 'environmentalists' joined by special forces
In Lachin Corridor Azerbaijani 'environmentalists' joined by special forces
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

In the Lachin corridor, the Azerbaijani "environmentalists" blocking the only Artsakh-Armenia road for the second day today were joined by special forces.

According to Azerbaijani media, police special forces were sent "to protect the protesters and journalists from Russian peacekeepers."

Judging by the footage shot by Azerbaijani "environmentalists," it would be enough to protect peacekeepers from "environmentalists" and "journalists."
 The footage shows them provoking the peacekeepers in every way, pushing, shoving microphones in their faces, whistling, hooting, howling and showing the sign of "gray wolves" to the peacekeepers.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Russia peacekeepers in Karabakh setting up modular checkpoints at Lachin Corridor
Respective photos have been posted on the internet…
 Baku urgently summons foreign ambassadors to complain about Armenia
Azerbaijan hastily summoned foreign ambassadors to complain about Armenia...
 Artsakh Information Center: Mets Shen, Hin Shen, Yegtsahogh, Lisagor villages currently blocked by Azerbaijan
The administration of the Shushi Region maintains contact with these communities…
 Protest action in support of Karabakh held in downtown Yerevan
They urged the foreign embassies in Armenia to stop the current blockade of Artsakh by Azerbaijan and to have the Lachin corridor reopened…
 Artsakh FM: We also have a lot of questions to Azerbaijan, for example, about use of phosphorus munitions
Stepanakert hopes that the international community will do everything to prevent the situation...
 Babayan: If international community does not act, it will become accomplice to Azerbaijan's genocidal plans
Artsakh is completely blockaded...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos