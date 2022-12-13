In Lachin Corridor Azerbaijani 'environmentalists' joined by special forces

In the Lachin corridor, the Azerbaijani "environmentalists" blocking the only Artsakh-Armenia road for the second day today were joined by special forces.
According to Azerbaijani media, police special forces were sent "to protect the protesters and journalists from Russian peacekeepers."
Judging by the footage shot by Azerbaijani "environmentalists," it would be enough to protect peacekeepers from "environmentalists" and "journalists."
The footage shows them provoking the peacekeepers in every way, pushing, shoving microphones in their faces, whistling, hooting, howling and showing the sign of "gray wolves" to the peacekeepers.