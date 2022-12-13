Ruben Vardanyan: We are forced to close schools

Artsakh has been in a very serious crisis situation for several days, even today Azerbaijan continued its inhuman attitude towards Artsakh people by suspending the gas supply, Artsakh State Minister Ruben Vardanyan said in a live broadcast on his Facebook page.



"This means that we must be thrifty with all our energy expenditures. We must do everything to preserve our way of life, but on the other hand, it is clear that the crisis has become a reality for all of us.



We are all ready for the struggle; we are unanimous in saying that in this situation we must show who the Artsakh people are, how they resist all challenges and are not afraid of anyone. Yes, it will be difficult, but we will pass through everything and win.



We are forced to close the schools. Starting from tomorrow, the schools and universities where there is no possibility of heating with wood stoves will not work. We can store some energy in different places, but not all of it.



Please be frugal because we don't know how long this situation will last. We are doing our best to let the whole world know about it, to let them see the true face of Azerbaijan, to make them understand that it is simply impossible to live with them," Vardanyan said.



He urged Artsakh people to be strong and believe in overcoming the situation. "Azerbaijanis made the biggest mistake, because with this option they can't prove to anyone that we can somehow unite and do something together with them," Artsakh state minister concluded.