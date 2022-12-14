News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
December 14
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
December 14
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
New Zealand to impose almost total ban on tobacco from next year
New Zealand to impose almost total ban on tobacco from next year
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Society

New Zealand will impose an almost total ban on tobacco from next year. The law passed by Parliament means that anyone born after 2008 will never be able to buy cigarettes or tobacco products, the BBC reports.

This means that the number of people able to buy tobacco will decrease every year. By 2050, for example, 40-year-olds will be too young to buy cigarettes.

Smoking rates in New Zealand are already at historic lows: according to government statistics released in November, only 8 percent of adults smoke daily, up from 9.4 percent last year.

The Smoke-Free Environment Bill will reduce that number to less than 5% by 2025, with the ultimate goal of eradicating the practice altogether.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed
Photos