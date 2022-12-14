New Zealand to impose almost total ban on tobacco from next year

New Zealand will impose an almost total ban on tobacco from next year. The law passed by Parliament means that anyone born after 2008 will never be able to buy cigarettes or tobacco products, the BBC reports.
This means that the number of people able to buy tobacco will decrease every year. By 2050, for example, 40-year-olds will be too young to buy cigarettes.
Smoking rates in New Zealand are already at historic lows: according to government statistics released in November, only 8 percent of adults smoke daily, up from 9.4 percent last year.
The Smoke-Free Environment Bill will reduce that number to less than 5% by 2025, with the ultimate goal of eradicating the practice altogether.