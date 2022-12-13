Russian Defense Ministry: Azerbaijani side blocks Stepanakert-Goris highway

The command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Artsakh is negotiating with the Azerbaijani side to resume traffic on the Stepanakert-Goris road.
"On December 12, the Stepanakert-Goris road was blocked by the Azerbaijani side. The command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent is holding talks with representatives of Azerbaijan to resume unimpeded civilian vehicular traffic on the Stepanakert-Goris road," reads a bulletin published on the website of the Russian Defense Ministry.
No violations were registered in the zone of responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping contingent.