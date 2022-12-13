Baku accuses Russian peacekeepers of blocking Lachin Corridor

The Lachin corridor is blocked not by Azerbaijani "protesters," but by the Russian peacekeeping contingent. Such an absurd assertion was made by Hikmet Hajiyev, head of the foreign policy department of the Presidential Administration, at a meeting with representatives of the diplomatic corps.
"The Lachin road is blocked not by Azerbaijani protesters, but by the Russian peacekeeping contingent. Representatives of Azerbaijani civil society try to stop the illegal transportation of looted natural resources, but do not impede the movement of other civilian vehicles," Hajiyev said.
A group of Azerbaijanis blocked the Stepanakert-Goris highway again from 10:30 a.m. on December 12, allegedly for environmental reasons.
It has been more than a day that the Azerbaijani side violates the provisions of the tripartite statement of November 9, 2020 and the rights of peaceful population of Karabakh, blocking the only road connecting the republic with the outside world. On the evening of December 13, Azerbaijan cut off the gas supply to Artsakh.