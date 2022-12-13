Fuel and food reserves are sufficient in Republic of Artsakh

Fuel and food reserves are sufficient in the Republic of Artsakh, the Artsakh Information Center reports.
"Taking into account the provocative actions of Azerbaijan and challenges related to food self-sufficiency, the relevant structures constantly deal with food security issues and monitor the food supply process. State authorized bodies coordinate the work so that companies maintain social responsibility and in order to prevent unreasonable inflation," the report says.
A group of Azerbaijanis blocked the Stepanakert-Goris road again from 10:30 on December 12, allegedly for environmental reasons.
It has been more than a day that the Azerbaijani side violates the provisions of the trilateral statement of November 9, 2020 and the rights of peaceful population of Karabakh by blocking the only road connecting the republic with the outside world. On the evening of December 13, Azerbaijan blocked the gas supply to Artsakh.