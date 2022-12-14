Newspaper: Karabakh corridor being closed off for some time by Azerbaijanis is beneficial for Armenia authorities

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of Armenia writes: The silence of [Armenia’s PM] Nikol Pashinyan and the authorities regarding the closure of the Lachin road [connecting Armenia to Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)] [by Azerbaijanis] has created a dangerous expectation in the political field—even within the authorities.
They assume that they will bring the situation to the point that whatever they sign, offer as a ransom for thousands of lives, as they did on November 9, 2020, announcing that they saved the lives of 30 thousand soldiers.
Therefore, it is assumed that the closure of the Artsakh road for some time is beneficial for the [Armenian] authorities to show what can happen if they resist and do not give what Azerbaijan wants.
The pessimists say that they [i.e., the Armenian authorities] eventually will give the Zangezur corridor and declare that they have saved 120 thousand Artsakh residents from a humanitarian crisis.