Iran has missiles US can't even imagine

Iran possesses missiles that the United States can't even imagine. Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri, commander of the Navy of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, told Press TV.
According to him, what Iran has demonstrated during various maneuvers is far about what the country would use in the event of war.
He noted that Iran is the only country that has been able to mount missiles on boats 6-8 meters long, stressing that enemies have no way to reach the country through the Persian Gulf, the Sea of Oman and the Indian Ocean.
He added that U.S. troops have been present in the Persian Gulf area since the early 20th century. An American destroyer costs $2 million a week and an aircraft carrier costs $5 million a week, and they pay that amount to stay in the region, he added.
Regarding the importance of Iran's islands in the Strait of Hormuz, Tangsiri said that if Iran lost control of Abu Musa Island, it would lose its Siri Island, the site of Iran's oil and gas production.
He rejected the enemy's plan to seize three Iranian islands in the Persian Gulf.
In response to a joint statement by China and the states of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) following Friday's summit in Riyadh, Tangsiri said that the three islands belong to Iran. He added that Iran will not commit an act of aggression against any country, but will also never allow anyone to talk about its territorial integrity.
In their joint statement, the leaders of China and the GCC states reaffirmed their support for what they called peace efforts, including the initiative and efforts of the United Arab Emirates to achieve a peaceful solution to the three islands in the Persian Gulf through bilateral negotiations.
Iran has repeatedly said that the three islands of Abu Musa, Greater Tunb and Lesser Tunb in the Persian Gulf are inseparable parts of its territory and their status is not subject to any negotiations.