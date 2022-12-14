Thomas de Waal: Azerbaijan shows that it will use force to achieve concessions

The international community and analysts are reflecting on the current blocking of the Lachin Corridor by the Azerbaijanis and the suspension of natural gas supply to Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh), the VOA Armenian Service reports.

Closing the Lachine Corridor has serious humanitarian consequences and sets back the peace process, US State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a tweet.

In turn, in Brussels they emphasized that they are following with serious concern the developments that have been happening there for some time

In this regard, UK journalist Thomas de Waal, who is also a senior fellow with Carnegie Europe specializing in Eastern Europe and the Caucasus region, noted in his tweet that EU officials are worried about the situation and want to preserve the negotiation process. According to the analyst, the negotiations with the EU mediation of the recent period has recorded some progress, as a result of which the parties made announcements about a peace treaty. However, there is no agreement on the future of Karabakh Armenians, the analyst notes. As per de Waal, Azerbaijan shows that it will use force to achieve concessions According to him, Azerbaijani President Aliyev wants to sign a peace treaty, not to start a new war, but the Armenian side cannot make the concessions he wants to see. There is a great danger that we are on the threshold of a new major military conflict, warns de Waal. He believes that the problem is that the main burden of implementing the November 2020 ceasefire remains on Moscow's shoulders, but it cannot successfully implement it because of the war in Ukraine.

As per former US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Richard Kauzlarich, the blocking of the Lachin Corridor by the Azerbaijani side and the suspension of the natural gas supply to Nagorno-Karabakh is the result of the failure of the dialogue between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

According to Kauzlarich, Russia is not able to carry out neutral peacekeeping activities in Karabakh, and the number of Russian peacekeeping troops present there is not enough for effective peacekeeping activities.

As per the former ambassador, today Russia's position in the region is significantly weakened, and its standing is low due to what Moscow is doing in Ukraine.