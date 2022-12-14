Reuters: Iran is likely to be expelled from UN women's rights body

Iran will apparently be expelled from the UN women's rights body for policies contrary to the rights of women and girls, Reuters reported.
The 54-member UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) will vote in favor of a U.S.-sponsored resolution to immediately expel the Islamic Republic of Iran from the Commission on the Status of Women for the remainder of its term from 2022 to 2026.
The 45-member Commission on the Status of Women meets annually every March and aims to promote gender equality and women's empowerment. A U.S. official told Reuters that they have consistently seen growing support for Iran's exclusion.
Iran, 17 other states and the Palestinians said in a letter to ECOSOC on Monday that the vote would certainly set an undesirable precedent that would ultimately prevent other member states with different cultures, customs and traditions from serving on the commission.