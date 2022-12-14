News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
December 14
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
December 14
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Reuters: Iran is likely to be expelled from UN women's rights body
Reuters: Iran is likely to be expelled from UN women's rights body
Region:Iran
Theme: Politics

Iran will apparently be expelled from the UN women's rights body for policies contrary to the rights of women and girls, Reuters reported.

The 54-member UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) will vote in favor of a U.S.-sponsored resolution to immediately expel the Islamic Republic of Iran from the Commission on the Status of Women for the remainder of its term from 2022 to 2026.

The 45-member Commission on the Status of Women meets annually every March and aims to promote gender equality and women's empowerment. A U.S. official told Reuters that they have consistently seen growing support for Iran's exclusion.

Iran, 17 other states and the Palestinians said in a letter to ECOSOC on Monday that the vote would certainly set an undesirable precedent that would ultimately prevent other member states with different cultures, customs and traditions from serving on the commission.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Protest in support of Artsakh takes place in front of Armenian government building
A protest in support of Artsakh, against its blockade, is taking place...
 Armenian FM: Armenian nation continues to face existential threats in region
On December 12, Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan received Alice Wairimu Nderitu...
 Armenian FM informs UN HRC chairman about Azerbaijan's encroachment on Lachin corridor
The interlocutors touched upon Armenia's activities in the Human Rights Council...
 ABC: UN reported Islamic State crimes against Christians in Iraq
The UN has published evidence of the crimes of "Islamic State" against the Christian population...
 Xi Jinping calls on European Union to continue its investments in China
Xi Jinping urged the European Union to continue its investments in China...
 UN proposes to allocate a record sum for humanitarian needs
As clarified, this need is due to the growing number of people in need of humanitarian assistance...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos