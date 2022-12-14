News
Third day of Azerbaijan's blockade of Artsakh: Gasoline and diesel fuel deficit
Third day of Azerbaijan's blockade of Artsakh: Gasoline and diesel fuel deficit
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Azerbaijan's blockade of the road connecting Artsakh with Armenia and the blockage of gas supply resulted in a shortage of gasoline, diesel fuel, liquefied and compressed gas in the Republic of Artsakh, the Artsakh Information Headquarters reported.

To avoid a fuel crisis, the government of the Republic of Artsakh has agreed with businessmen to switch to economy mode. The gas stations will provide fuel in the first place to ambulances, public transport and special services. The population will be informed additionally about the mechanisms and procedures of fuel provision. Citizens are urged to conserve fuel and use vehicles only in case of emergency, the message says.
Հայերեն and Русский
