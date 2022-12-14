Armenian parliament to hold special session today on closure of only road connecting Artsakh to Armenia

The National Assembly (NA) of Armenia will convene a special session today regarding Azerbaijan’s closure of the only road connecting Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) to Armenia.
Babken Tunyan, a member of the ruling majority "Civil Contract" Faction of the NA and Deputy Chair of the NA Standing Committee on Economic Affairs, announced about the aforesaid during Wednesday’s NA hearings on the matter of amendments to the Tax Code.
"The extraordinary session will probably take place around 1pm-1:30pm," Tunyan added.