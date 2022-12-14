News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
December 14
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
December 14
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Armenian parliament to hold special session today on closure of only road connecting Artsakh to Armenia
Armenian parliament to hold special session today on closure of only road connecting Artsakh to Armenia
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The National Assembly (NA) of Armenia will convene a special session today regarding Azerbaijan’s closure of the only road connecting Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) to Armenia.

Babken Tunyan, a member of the ruling majority "Civil Contract" Faction of the NA and Deputy Chair of the NA Standing Committee on Economic Affairs, announced about the aforesaid during Wednesday’s NA hearings on the matter of amendments to the Tax Code.

"The extraordinary session will probably take place around 1pm-1:30pm," Tunyan added.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia, Karabakh ombudspersons call for ending Artsakh blockade, restoring its natural gas supply
They issued a joint statement Wednesday…
 Karabakh state minister’s adviser starts sit-in outside UN office in Armenia
“UN bodies must condemn Azerbaijan's genocidal actions and blockade against the people of Artsakh,” Artak Beglaryan noted…
 Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin petitions to sister churches’ leaders regarding Azerbaijan blocking Lachin Corridor
Including to the chairman of the Board of the Muslims of the Caucasus…
 Armenian health minister appeals to WHO on Azerbaijan closing only road linking Karabakh to Armenia
Expecting a quick response by the high-ranking officials of the World Health Organization…
 Third day of Azerbaijan's blockade of Artsakh: Gasoline and diesel fuel deficit
To avoid a fuel crisis, the government of the Republic of Artsakh has agreed with businessmen to switch to economy mode...
 US congressmen condemns Azerbaijan's aggressive actions in Artsakh
The blockage, or even the threat of Azerbaijan blocking these vital lifelines, once again turns...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos