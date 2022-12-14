US administration plans to blacklist more than 30 other Chinese companies

China's departure from 'zero Covid' policy to worsen global energy crisis

Armenia, Karabakh ombudspersons call for ending Artsakh blockade, restoring its natural gas supply

Iran has missiles US can't even imagine

Karabakh state minister’s adviser starts sit-in outside UN office in Armenia

Dutch manufacturer questions U.S. export rules on China

Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin petitions to sister churches’ leaders regarding Azerbaijan blocking Lachin Corridor

Armenian health minister appeals to WHO on Azerbaijan closing only road linking Karabakh to Armenia

Erdogan tries to create chaos in Turkey to win next election

Armenian parliament to hold special session today on closure of only road connecting Artsakh to Armenia

EU wants to reconnect with Southeast Asia amid war in Ukraine

Third day of Azerbaijan's blockade of Artsakh: Gasoline and diesel fuel deficit

EU to consult on simplifying state aid rules to counter U.S. subsidy law

US congressmen condemns Azerbaijan's aggressive actions in Artsakh

EU ministers not yet been able to agree on gas price caps

OPEC expects sustainable growth in global oil demand in 2023

Thomas de Waal: Azerbaijan shows that it will use force to achieve concessions

France calls on Azerbaijan to restore traffic through Karabakh’s Lachin Corridor without preconditions

State minister: Artsakh is under Azerbaijani blockade for 48 hours already

Newspaper: Karabakh corridor being closed off for some time by Azerbaijanis is beneficial for Armenia authorities

World Weightlifting Championships: Armenia's Samvel Gasparyan becomes bronze medalist

Mayor Klitschko informs about explosions in Kyiv

World Cup: Argentina are in final thanks to Messi, Alvarez goals

LitRes: Anti-utopia '1984' becomes most popular book among Russians

Ruben Rubinyan presents Nagorno-Karabakh crisis in Paris

Germany opposes aggressive pan-European measures in response to US law to reduce inflation

New Zealand bans sale of tobacco to people born after 2009

Antibody treatment of bone marrow cancer confirmed to be effective

Arsenal beat AC Milan (VIDEO)

Fuel and food reserves are sufficient in Republic of Artsakh

EU overcomes stalemate on Ukraine financing agreement by reaching agreement with Hungary

Alabama bans officials from using TikTok because of threat from China

World Cup 2022: Argentina vs Croatia starting lineups announced

EU calls on Azerbaijani authorities to ensure freedom and security of movement along Lachin Corridor

Armenian President urges international community to react urgently to situation in Lachin Corridor

Mongolia: 15 people arrested in coal theft case

Baku accuses Russian peacekeepers of blocking Lachin Corridor

Germany to approve another €50 million in winter aid for Ukraine

Changing business philosophy, applying smart technologies: Armen Baldryan shares his views about smart management

Russian Defense Ministry: Azerbaijani side blocks Stepanakert-Goris highway

'Bad' cholesterol doubles risk of strokes and heart attacks in patients with hypertension

Ruben Vardanyan: We are forced to close schools

Belgian Energy Minister: EU must start preparing for winter 2023

Congressman: Azerbaijan has unlawfully held Armenian POW Vigen Euljekian captive for more than 2 years

Marukyan on Azeri gas blocking: Now for sure we have a humanitarian disaster

EU gas price cap agreement is on knife edge

Kate Hudson talks about harmony with age

Artsakh FM sends letter to Secretary General of Council of Europe: Azerbaijan violates rights of Karabakh people

MEPs back Eva Kaili's dismissal over corruption scandal

Mehriban Aliyeva's 'man' appointed as new deputy defense minister

Azerbaijan blocks gas supply to Artsakh

Kosovo to apply for European Union membership this week

Support for Trump's presidential bid in 2024 falls among Republicans

Azerbaijan and NATO discuss partnership and hybrid threats

AFP: EU agrees on granting candidate status to Bosnia and Herzegovina

Ronaldo does not intend to end his career in Portuguese team

Russia peacekeepers in Karabakh setting up modular checkpoints at Lachin Corridor

In Lachin Corridor Azerbaijani 'environmentalists' joined by special forces

EU to allocate 800 generators and 30 million LED lamps to Kyiv to stabilize energy system

Azerbaijani, Turkish and Turkmen FMs meet in Avaza

Wizz Air launches flights between Yerevan, Milan

China sends 18 nuclear bombers to Taiwan's air defense zone

Baku urgently summons foreign ambassadors to complain about Armenia

New Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of Armenia appointed

Artsakh Information Center: Mets Shen, Hin Shen, Yegtsahogh, Lisagor villages currently blocked by Azerbaijan

Protest action in support of Karabakh held in downtown Yerevan

Miscarriage saves woman from deadly disease

Britain imposes sanctions on Iranian businessmen and officials

28-64% higher performance: Information about new Intel Raptor Lake processors appears on Internet before release

Artsakh FM: We also have a lot of questions to Azerbaijan, for example, about use of phosphorus munitions

Timothee Chalamet announces end of 'Dune' second part filming

Babayan: If international community does not act, it will become accomplice to Azerbaijan's genocidal plans

Karabakh MFA: Azerbaijan does not return captives, refuses to talk about hostages

Messi vs Modric: 16 years later (VIDEO)

Red Cross provides one-off cash assistance to Armenia border communities affected by September hostilities

Babayan: Karabakh proposes to give Russia peacekeepers there a UN Security Council mandate

Vice president of European Parliament rejects charges of corruption

Manchester City offer €110 million for Josko Gvardiol

FM: Artsakh expects targeted assessments from EU, sanctions against Azerbaijan

Karabakh girls returning from Georgia dance competition with victory are stranded in Armenia’s Goris

Karabakh FM calls on international community to curb Azerbaijan's genocidal policy

Mourinho receives offer from Portuguese national team

Armenian foreign minister to leave for New York

Twitter disbands Trust and Safety Council

Belarus launches surprise test of combat readiness

Armenia to get new loan of $171.1M from IMF

18 Artsakh children who came to Yerevan for Junior Eurovision cannot return home

Iranian analyst: Azerbaijan military provocations in Karabakh may intensify in next few days

Spanish companies to get millions for shortening work week

NDTV: India's leading opposition party politician detained for calling for prime minister's assassination

World Championship: Hakob Mkrtchyan takes 6th place

Armenia MFA: Azerbaijan violates its international obligation, Karabakh is facing humanitarian crisis threat

Simon Martirosyan training in Bogota (VIDEO)

Molecules of 'sixth sense' proposed for use in treatment of scoliosis

Apple fails to register its trademark in Russia: Reason is Samsung brand

Venezuelan President Maduro announces full opening of borders with Colombia as of January 1

Avatar: The Way of Water nominated for a Golden Globe Award

Armenia PM chairs Security Council urgent meeting

Refinancing rate raised by 0.25 percentage point

Azerbaijani ‘environmentalists’ clearly show death to Armenians, Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh