Armenian health minister appeals to WHO on Azerbaijan closing only road linking Karabakh to Armenia
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Armenia’s Minister of Health Anahit Avanesyan has appealed to the World Health Organization (WHO) regarding Azerbaijan’s closure of the only road connecting Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) to Armenia. This information was confirmed by Hripsime Khachatryan, the spokesperson of the health minister, in an interview with Armenian News-NEWS.am.

"Anahit Avanesyan has petitioned to the World Health Organization, expecting a quick response by the organization's high-ranking officials to the humanitarian disaster brewing in Artsakh as a result of the closing off of the Lachin Corridor by Azerbaijan. We have not yet received a response from the WTO; we are waiting," Khachatryan said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
