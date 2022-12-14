Armenian health minister appeals to WHO on Azerbaijan closing only road linking Karabakh to Armenia

Armenia’s Minister of Health Anahit Avanesyan has appealed to the World Health Organization (WHO) regarding Azerbaijan’s closure of the only road connecting Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) to Armenia. This information was confirmed by Hripsime Khachatryan, the spokesperson of the health minister, in an interview with Armenian News-NEWS.am.
"Anahit Avanesyan has petitioned to the World Health Organization, expecting a quick response by the organization's high-ranking officials to the humanitarian disaster brewing in Artsakh as a result of the closing off of the Lachin Corridor by Azerbaijan. We have not yet received a response from the WTO; we are waiting," Khachatryan said.