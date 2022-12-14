Armenia legislature convenes extraordinary session

The National Assembly (NA) of Armenia is holding a special session—and with one matter on its agenda.
It is the matter of "Azerbaijan causing a humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh [(Artsakh)]," the initiator of which is the NA ruling majority "Civil Contract" Faction.
The opposition factions had taken the initiative to convene a respective special session, but the majority had raised objections regarding some of the provisions in the opposition’s draft statement presented to them. This refers specifically to the provision on the exercise of Artsakh's right to self-determination.