Armenia parliamentary opposition boycotts special session
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


The parliamentary opposition boycotted Wednesday’s extraordinary session of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia.

Artsvik Minasyan, the secretary of the parliamentary faction of the opposition "Armenia" bloc stated that that the ruling Civil Contract Party (CCP) refused to include the draft NA statement initiated and proposed by the opposition on the agenda of the aforesaid parliamentary session.

Instead, the draft statement prepared by the CCP was approved—and which is quite different from the theories and principles noted in the draft statement of the opposition.

According to Minasyan, the draft statement of the ruling party will only create new challenges and problems for the residents of Armenia and Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

"It is better not to make that statement. This can not only harm Armenia, but also promote the interests of the Turkish-Azerbaijani tandem," said the opposition MP.

Opposition lawmaker Tigran Abrahamyan, a member of the former ruling RPA party, also supported the abovementioned position of the "Armenia" bloc. In his opinion, the Armenian authorities’ initiative will essentially "give a green light for Azerbaijan."

"The agenda you presented is not comparable to the military and political situation created around Armenia and Karabakh," said the opposition MP.

Also, Abrahamyan called to fight for the rights of Karabakh Armenians at the opposition rally outside the Armenian government building today.
Photos