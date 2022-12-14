News
Historic building in Istanbul to be returned to Armenian community
Region:Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics, Society

According to the decision of the Constitutional Court of Turkey, the historical Armenian building named Sanasaryan Han (Sanasaryan Inn) in Istanbul will be returned to the Armenian Sanasaryan Foundation.

It became clear from the decision published in the official newspaper of the Turkish government that the Constitutional Court of Turkey made a decision in favor of the violation of the property rights of the aforesaid building that was confiscated by the state in 1930, Ermenihaber reported.

Thus, the ownership of the building will be returned to the Armenian above-said foundation.

The court process in this case was going on for 11 years.
