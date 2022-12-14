News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
December 14
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
December 14
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Peskov: Patriot missile defense will be legitimate target for Russian Armed Forces if Washington supplies them to Kyiv
Peskov: Patriot missile defense will be legitimate target for Russian Armed Forces if Washington supplies them to Kyiv
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

Patriot missile defense systems will become a legitimate target of the Russian Armed Forces if Washington supplies them to Kyiv, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday, TASS reported.

"Absolutely," he responded to a question about whether the Kremlin shares the view of Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev that the complexes would become a legitimate target of the Russian Armed Forces.

"But I wouldn't comment on it yet, though, because it's all media reports. Media reports are unreliable these days, so we will wait for some official information," Peskov added.

Earlier, CNN quoted unnamed US officials as saying that Washington was finalizing plans to supply Patriot systems to Ukraine. According to the broadcaster, they may be announced as early as this week.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
European Commission sends Ukraine last tranche in 2022
Next year Ukraine will receive a €18 billion program of credit assistance...
 EU overcomes stalemate on Ukraine financing agreement by reaching agreement with Hungary
European Union countries reached a tentative agreement to clear the way for Ukraine to receive aid...
 Germany to approve another €50 million in winter aid for Ukraine
Germany will approve another 50 million euros in winter aid for Ukraine...
 EU to allocate 800 generators and 30 million LED lamps to Kyiv to stabilize energy system
Von der Leyen noted that this aid will be channeled through a hub in Poland...
 Czech Republic says EU ambassadors agreed package of aid to Ukraine worth €18 billion
On December 10, the EU Council approved a €18 billion macro-financial assistance...
 US sends first batch of energy equipment to Ukraine
White House representatives announced…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos