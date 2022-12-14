Peskov: Patriot missile defense will be legitimate target for Russian Armed Forces if Washington supplies them to Kyiv

Patriot missile defense systems will become a legitimate target of the Russian Armed Forces if Washington supplies them to Kyiv, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday, TASS reported.
"Absolutely," he responded to a question about whether the Kremlin shares the view of Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev that the complexes would become a legitimate target of the Russian Armed Forces.
"But I wouldn't comment on it yet, though, because it's all media reports. Media reports are unreliable these days, so we will wait for some official information," Peskov added.
Earlier, CNN quoted unnamed US officials as saying that Washington was finalizing plans to supply Patriot systems to Ukraine. According to the broadcaster, they may be announced as early as this week.