Scholz: Notion of bipolar era in which everything revolves around US, China doesn't correspond to reality

The notion of a bipolar era in which everything revolves around the U.S. and China doesn't correspond to reality, said German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, DW reported.
He noted the need for broad global cooperation on major challenges facing the international community - climate protection, pandemics, biodiversity and digitalization. According to Scholz, the world of the 21st century is multipolar.
We are talking about close partnership with countries in Asia, Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean, he noted. In particular, according to the German chancellor, an important element of the EU strategy is cooperation with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). He pointed out that a total of 670 million people live in 10 countries of this organization, while 450 million live in the EU.
On December 14, Brussels will host its first summit meeting with ASEAN leaders. The next day will be the last EU summit in 2022.