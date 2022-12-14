Netherlands PM on Lachin Corridor of Karabakh: Coming reports are very concerning

During a Q&A session in the Dutch parliament, Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte, in response to a question about Armenia and Azerbaijan, particularly on Azerbaijan’s current blockade of the Lachin Corridor which is the only road connecting Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) and Armenia, said that the matter has been discussed with the Azerbaijani ambassador to the Netherlands during Wednesday’s meeting in the foreign ministry, Armenpress reported
“The issue is not on the agenda of the European Council, but it has received the attention of the EU. Obviously, France and other countries are decisively committed to finding a settlement to this conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan through negotiations. This is needed for preventing a new escalation in the future. During the summit of 44 countries in Prague, which was also attended by Armenia and Azerbaijan, such an attempt was made by the President of France. The EU does it by the leadership of President of the Council Charles Michel who is playing quite an active role in the matter, and we support the EU mediation efforts,” the Dutch PM said.
The Rutte noted that the coming reports are very concerning, as many people have appeared in blockade.
“Therefore, we will continue to keep this issue in our discussions,” he said.