Azerbaijan MFA issues statement effectively putting end to Karabakh peace talks

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Azerbaijan issued a comprehensive statement, effectively putting an end to the negotiation process of the settlement of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) conflict. The text of the statement was published by the Azerbaijani media.

“We strongly reject the baseless statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia dated December 13, 2022, putting blame on Azerbaijan in the latest situation on the Shusha [(Shushi)]-Lachin road and distorting the obligations within the framework of the reached agreements,” the Azerbaijani MFA noted in its statement.

As expected, Baku immediately started accusing the Armenian side of various violations; the Russian peacekeepers, too. According to the Azerbaijan MFA, the aforesaid road was not blocked by Azerbaijani provocateurs, but by the peacekeepers themselves.

“Azerbaijan is ready to facilitate humanitarian needs of all Armenian residents living on its territories, and the claims of Armenian side are baseless,” the Azerbaijan MFA added.

Azerbaijan's aforesaid "readiness" is evidenced by the fact that it is currently impossible to deliver food, fuel, and medicine to Artsakh due to the Azerbaijani blockade, and natural gas supply to Artsakh has also been cut off. Under such conditions, Azerbaijan's only desire to condemn the people of Artsakh to starvation and the cold is obvious.

the Azerbaijan MFA once again voiced an absurd story about the "landmines" being allegedly transported by Armenia and even placed in the vicinity of the Azerbaijani capital Baku.

“Regarding the groundless calls for ‘creating an international mechanism to ensure the rights and security of Armenians,’ let us note that the issue of the rights and security of Armenian residents living in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan is an internal matter of Azerbaijan. Karabakh is an integral part of Azerbaijan, and the rights and security of the residents of Armenian origin living in this region will be ensured in accordance with the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan,” the latter’s MFA added in its statement.

It is obvious that the constitution of Azerbaijan implies the blockade of people, and the violation of their rights. Otherwise, it turns out that the MFA of Azerbaijan is lying meanly.

“Azerbaijan fulfills its obligations in full, and strongly demands that Armenia also complies with its obligations. Unlike Armenia, Azerbaijan, the initiator of the peace agenda, is not interested in the creation of tension in the region. Azerbaijan ensures the security and integrity of its territories on legal grounds. Armenia should stop statements and actions against sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan,” the latter’s MFA concludes, ignoring the efforts of both the OSCE Minsk Group co-chair countries and the EU.