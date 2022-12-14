News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
December 14
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
December 14
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
European Commission sends Ukraine last tranche in 2022
European Commission sends Ukraine last tranche in 2022
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The European Commission (EC) has transferred to Ukraine the last this year's tranche of macrofinancial assistance of €500 million, the EC press service said in a statement released on Wednesday.

The European Commission has sent Ukraine €500 million, the third and last tranche of this year's macrofinancial assistance program, the document said.

After this payment, the total amount of macrofinancial assistance provided by the EU to Ukraine since the beginning of the special military operation amounted to €7.5 billion.

Next year Ukraine will receive a €18 billion program of credit assistance, with the first payment expected at the beginning of the year, the statement said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Peskov: Patriot missile defense will be legitimate target for Russian Armed Forces if Washington supplies them to Kyiv
Patriot missile defense systems will become a legitimate target of the Russian Armed Forces...
 EU overcomes stalemate on Ukraine financing agreement by reaching agreement with Hungary
European Union countries reached a tentative agreement to clear the way for Ukraine to receive aid...
 Germany to approve another €50 million in winter aid for Ukraine
Germany will approve another 50 million euros in winter aid for Ukraine...
 EU to allocate 800 generators and 30 million LED lamps to Kyiv to stabilize energy system
Von der Leyen noted that this aid will be channeled through a hub in Poland...
 Czech Republic says EU ambassadors agreed package of aid to Ukraine worth €18 billion
On December 10, the EU Council approved a €18 billion macro-financial assistance...
 US sends first batch of energy equipment to Ukraine
White House representatives announced…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos