European Commission sends Ukraine last tranche in 2022

The European Commission (EC) has transferred to Ukraine the last this year's tranche of macrofinancial assistance of €500 million, the EC press service said in a statement released on Wednesday.
The European Commission has sent Ukraine €500 million, the third and last tranche of this year's macrofinancial assistance program, the document said.
After this payment, the total amount of macrofinancial assistance provided by the EU to Ukraine since the beginning of the special military operation amounted to €7.5 billion.
Next year Ukraine will receive a €18 billion program of credit assistance, with the first payment expected at the beginning of the year, the statement said.