European Parliament awards Sakharov Prize for 2022 to people of Ukraine
European Parliament awards Sakharov Prize for 2022 to people of Ukraine
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The European Parliament awarded the Sakharov Prize for 2022. The founder of Wikileaks Julian Assange and the Truth Commission of Colombia also claimed it.

Last year the Sakharov Prize was awarded to Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny, while in 2020 - to the Belarusian opposition.

The award is given both to Ukrainians who are fighting on their land and to refugees, as well as to those who lost their loved ones during the hostilities.

Established by the European Parliament in 1988, the award was named after the creator of the hydrogen bomb and human rights activist Andrei Sakharov. In 1970, he was a founding member of the Human Rights Committee of the Soviet Union, and in 1975 he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his fearless support of fundamental principles for peace among men. The laureate receives a diploma and a check for €50,000.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
