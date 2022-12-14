Two fatal accidents in Azerbaijani army in one day

Two fatal incidents occurred in the Azerbaijani army during the day.
According to Azerbaijani media, on Wednesday, soldier Aslan Askerli of the N military unit of the Defense Ministry killed himself with a shot from a firearm.
On the same day, the condition of conscript of the Gubadli border division Miran Alekperli suddenly deteriorated. The soldier was medically treated and taken to hospital, but despite the efforts of doctors he could not be saved. A preliminary conclusion suggests that the serviceman died of a heart attack. It should be noted that the Azerbaijani army usually consigns the victims of non-statutory relations to "death from illnesses" and accidents.