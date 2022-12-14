Protest in support of Artsakh takes place in front of Armenian government building

A protest in support of Artsakh, against its blockade, is taking place in front of the Armenian government building.
A group of protesters blocked all the entrances to the UN Armenian office building, as is now happening to the Republic of Artsakh under UN silence.
Artak Beglaryan, adviser to Artsakh's state minister, announced an open-ended sit-in near the UN office building. Other citizens joined him and they are planning other protest actions as well.
On December 12, a group of Azerbaijanis in civilian clothes blocked the Stepanakert-Goris road, allegedly for "environmental reasons." The only road connecting Karabakh to Armenia has been blocked for three days now.