News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
December 14
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
December 14
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Protest in support of Artsakh takes place in front of Armenian government building
Protest in support of Artsakh takes place in front of Armenian government building
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Diaspora
Theme: Politics


A protest in support of Artsakh, against its blockade, is taking place in front of the Armenian government building.

A group of protesters blocked all the entrances to the UN Armenian office building, as is now happening to the Republic of Artsakh under UN silence.

Artak Beglaryan, adviser to Artsakh's state minister, announced an open-ended sit-in near the UN office building. Other citizens joined him and they are planning other protest actions as well.

On December 12, a group of Azerbaijanis in civilian clothes blocked the Stepanakert-Goris road, allegedly for "environmental reasons." The only road connecting Karabakh to Armenia has been blocked for three days now.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia applies to ECHR to indicate interim measures against Azerbaijan
Armenia has appealed to the European Court of Human Rights...
 Cavusoglu: No one will help Armenia, Armenia needs to sign a peace treaty with Azerbaijan as soon as possible
Mevlut Cavusoglu touched upon the normalization of relations between Armenia and Turkey...
 Secretary of Security Council of Armenia holds number of meetings in Finland
Armen Grigoryan presented the situation with Azerbaijan's blocking of unimpeded movement...
 Azerbaijani provocateurs who blocked Lachin road are forced to let trucks of Russian peacekeepers through
The Azerbaijani provocateurs had to let the trucks of the Russian peacekeepers through...
 Meeting held at MFA with ambassadors, international organizations’ representatives accredited to Armenia
The foreign diplomats were briefed on the humanitarian situation caused by Azerbaijan’s closing off of the Lachin Corridor—the only road connecting Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) to Armenia—since Monday…
 Karabakh health ministry: Scheduled surgeries temporarily halted in Artsakh medical institutions
As a result of Azerbaijan's blockage of the road connecting Artsakh to Armenia and disruption of the natural gas supply…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos