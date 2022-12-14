Lavrov: The CIS will only grow in importance

The significance of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) will only increase in the current realities, said Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at the international inter-party conference "Eurasian choice as a basis for strengthening sovereignty," organized by the United Russia party, RIA Novosti reported on Wednesday.
Lavrov noted his interest in strengthening multifaceted cooperation within the CIS, adding that the number of participants and diversity of forms and areas of interaction make the Commonwealth, as a regional integration association with cooperation covering practically all spheres, unparalleled at present.