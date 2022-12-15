News
China bans imports of some Taiwanese goods
Region:World News
Theme: Economics

Mainland China has suspended imports of some seafood, alcoholic and soft drinks, and baked goods from Taiwan due to Taiwanese exporters' failure to disclose the composition of their products on customs declarations, Taiwan's Central News Agency reported Wednesday.

Taiwan's Food and Drug Administration said authorities on the island last week discovered that China had suspended imports of squid, Pacific saury, confectionery, Taiwanese beer, Kinmen Kaoliang liquor, and various soft drinks from Taiwan.

The Administration explained that China's General Administration of Customs has two types of registration forms for imports: one for self-registration and one for recommended registration. Self-registration uses the standard registration form, while goods subject to recommended registration are divided into 18 categories, each with its own registration form.
