Largest cement producer leaves Russia

Holcim, the world's largest cement producer, has left Russia. This is stated in the Telegram channel of this Swiss company.
Former Holcim enterprises in Russia will continue to work under the new brand.
The company’s press service emphasized that after the signing of the respective agreement with the management, the procedure of Holcim’s exit from the Russian market was completed.
"We do not comment on the details of the agreement before it passes all stages of approval, including by the Government Commission on Monitoring Foreign Investment in the Russian Federation," Holcim's Russian office stated, RBC reported.
In the summer, the company announced that it had been subjected to a raider takeover attempt.