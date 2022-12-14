Secretary of Security Council of Armenia holds number of meetings in Finland

Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan, who is in Finland on a working visit, met with Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto, Parliament Vice-Speaker Juho Eerola and Head of Finland-Armenia Parliamentary Friendship Group Vilhelm Junnila, the Security Council press service reported.
During the meetings Armen Grigoryan presented the situation with Azerbaijan's blocking of unimpeded movement through the Lachin corridor, as well as the cessation of gas supplies to Nagorno-Karabakh and the resulting food and humanitarian crisis. Secretary Grigoryan called on the interlocutors to make targeted assessments of Azerbaijan's actions. Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto expressed his country's readiness to assist in overcoming the conflict in the region, including within the OSCE framework. The sides also touched upon the development of Armenian-Finnish relations.