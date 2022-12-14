Russia and Iran sign memorandum on space cooperation

The Iranian side on Wednesday signed a memorandum with Russia on the development of cooperation in the field of space, the parties will work on joint projects for the construction of satellites, said Hassan Salarieh, head of Iran's Space Agency.
The framework of cooperation between Iran and Russia in the future has been finalized and signed today between the two countries, the sides have reached an excellent understanding in various fields, IRNA news agency quoted Salarieh as saying.
The agency also added that according to the memorandum, Tehran and Moscow will develop cooperation in the joint design and construction of sensing and telecommunication satellites, as well as the development of necessary infrastructure for it and conducting joint training courses in the field of space.