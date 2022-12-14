Turkish military drone Kizilelma makes first flight

The first flight of the Bayraktar Kizilelma unmanned military aircraft took place in Turkey, Baykar CEO Selcuk Bayraktar said on Twitter. His words were quoted by RIA Novosti.
It is planned that the first full-fledged flights will begin in 2023. The drone is capable of flying at a speed of about 630 kilometers per hour at an altitude of up to 11 kilometers and a flight time of about five hours.
Unmanned aerial vehicle Bayraktar Kızılelma, equipped with a jet engine, was first presented in Turkey in August this year in Samsun in the framework of aerospace festival Teknofest Karadeniz. Earlier it was reported that the Bayraktar Kızılelma will be able to take off from ships with a short runway, including the flagship of the Turkish Navy - TCG Anadolu