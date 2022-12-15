NYT: Coup plotters in Germany planned to assassinate German Chancellor Scholz

The New York Times reported that people plotting a coup d'etat in Germany planned to assassinate German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, citing sources close to the investigation.
During searches, police found more than a hundred nondisclosure agreements in which the conspirators swore to maintain the secrecy of the group's plans. These included attacking and arresting members of parliament, as well as assassinating the chancellor. Violation of the treaty, the agreements said, was punishable by death.
In addition, during the raids, investigators found 40 firearms and seized thousands of cartridges for other weapons, which have yet to be found in hidden hiding places. So far, police have arrested 23 suspects in the overthrow plot case and are investigating another 31, the article noted.